Extra help after power cuts

AN ELECTRICITY firm is urging people to sign up for extra help in the event of a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity wants people to sign up to the priority services register.

Customers are eligible if they are dependent on power for medical care, have a chronic illness or short term condition, are disabled, have special communication needed, have youngsters under five, or are aged older than 60.

It comes after Portsmouth was plunged into darkness in November when a major power cut knocked out the supply.

A series of smaller power cuts followed for several days.

The priority service offers a dedicated 24-hour number and information in an accessible format if needed.

Register at ssen.co.uk/priorityservices or call 0800 294 3259.