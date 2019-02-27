Fancy dress shop in Fareham closes doors after 30 years in business due to tough times on the high street 

A FANCY dress shop that has been a household name for families in Fareham and Portsmouth for the past 30 years has closed down.

Razzamatazz, in Osborn Road South, off West Street, Fareham, shut its doors for the last time earlier this week.

Owner Neil Craucher, who has run the shop for the last two years with his wife Amie, said he was sad to say goodbye but said that it was not viable to stay open on the high street any longer.

Neil, 50, said: ‘When we bought Razzamatazz the primary business was fancy dress but the market has now gone online to the likes of Amazon and EBay and to the big supermarkets.

‘As a small business we can’t compete. The footfall has dropped. It is very sad as the business has been going for 30 years.’

The couple bought the business two years ago from the previous owners, who had run it for 30 years with a previous premises in Southsea.

Neil said: ‘The lease came up on the premises and we had a very hard decision to make as to whether we stayed on the high street or went internet based.'

Neil said that while they have closed the physical store, the business will continue to offer some elements such as balloon art, photo booth service and venue styling from its website.

Although Neil said the decision was heartbreaking as it was the first business they had taken on as a couple and it was in their home town of Fareham. They have also had to lay off three staff members.

He said: ‘It has been very difficult,

‘However we do appreciate the support that people have shown us but unfortunately it is not viable for us to continue.

‘It is a sign of the times and we couldn’t change that. We are not the first and there will be a lot more shops like ours to close after us.’

The news follows fancy dress shop U-Need-Us in Arundel Street, Portsmouth announcing its closure after 96 years earlier this month.

Neil added: ‘This is happening in every town centre. If you look at Portsmouth, especially Commercial Road, that is suffering as much as anywhere else.

‘Other cities have got the same problem, you hear every day of stores shutting down.

‘The only way to survive on the high street is to have a product that you cannot buy online.’

Remaining stock will be cleared via request on the business website razzamatazz.co.uk/