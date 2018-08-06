Fancy running a pub? This local is looking for a new landlord

A LANDLORD is being sought by a pub company to take over a Fareham venue.

Admiral Taverns has posted an advert looking for either ‘a couple or individual to reposition’ The Good Intent, in Trinity Street.

Fancy running your own pub?

The pub, which gets its name from its proximity to the former magistrates court opposite, closed earlier this year and has remained unused. It is advertised at £16,500 annual rent, and also comes with a four-bedroom private accommodation.

A hygiene inspection of the venue in May found it to require ‘major improvement’ and inspectors gave it a zero-star rating.