Fareham car garage goes under hammer for well above estimate 

A SECOND-HAND car sales and repair garage in Fareham, with consent for demolition and five new houses, went under the auctioneer’s hammer for £615,000 in a bidding war.

The 0.34-acre site in Highlands Road was among 170 lots being sold by auctioneers Clive Emson.

Rob Marchant, auctioneer, said: ‘There was strong bidding in the room, with the gavel coming down on a final bid which was £115,000 above estimate.

‘We anticipated keen interest from developers – planning permission is for two pairs of three-bedroom semi-detached homes and a three-bedroom detached house. However, we are not privy to any plans the new owner may have.’

A garage, in Bishopsfield Road, Fareham, fetched £10,000 freehold.

The auction took place at the Solent Hotel, in Whiteley. The next is on September 14.