Female brewers celebrated at Southsea pub as part of International Women’s Day 

A PUB chain is championing female brewers to mark International Women’s Day on Friday.

Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea will join hundreds of women across Brewhouse and Kitchen’s 22 brewpubs for their third annual FemALE Brewery Experience Day.

As part of the International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day – a movement banding together thousands of women in beer globally – the FemALE Brewery Experience will see participating ladies brew in the theme of ‘forage’.

The beer brewed on the day will be later sold with a donation from each pint sold going to breast cancer research.

Brewhouse and Kitchen marketing manager Gail Bunn said: ‘Women have greater ability to distinguish between high numbers of aromas and flavours, which is key to success in craft brewing.

‘Along with this, beer companies are more aware of the importance of female beer drinkers and women now feel more comfortable to drink beer, attend pubs and contribute to the growth of the industry.

‘We’re seeing this reflected in both our customers base and growth of women participating in our Brewing Academy, which fosters successful careers in brewing

‘On International Women’s Day, we want to celebrate women’s contributions to the industry, encourage new ladies to consider the trade, but most of all make the wonderful world of craft beer more approachable to women.’