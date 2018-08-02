Festival brings virtual reality 

THE first pop-up virtual reality gaming festival is coming to Portmsouth.

Gunwharf Quays will be running the festival called VR1 in collaboration with Wave 105 and Centre VR from Saturday.

A view of the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth

Beginners and experienced gamers will be able to access more than 140 virtual reality experiences.

From the popular game Tower Tag, to flying, driving and racing experiences, those wishing to escape reality can explore entire new worlds using the state-of-the-art technology.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our pop-up festival. A first in the region, it is only available throughout August.

‘Providing the perfect holiday activity for families, VR1 will also be open for late night gamers on Fridays and Saturdays.’

Keith Penny, events director at Wave 105, said: ‘We’re really excited to be part of yet another new event concept on the south coast.

‘With VR experiences tailored to all ages, it has mass appeal, especially as it allows visitors to play solo, or as a multiplayer with friends and family.

‘Groups of up to 10 can compete in some of the games, making it a unique social experience.’

Richard Parnell, technical director at Centre VR, said: ‘VR1 uses the world’s latest high-resolution VR technology, including HTC VIVE PRO and Samsung Odyssey headsets with the high-spec gaming PC’s created in partnership with Asus Republic of Gamers and Corsair. All this provides a completely realistic gaming experience.’

VR1 opens on the second floor at Gunwharf Quays on Saturday for one month, from 11am until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11am until 8pm Sunday to Thursday.