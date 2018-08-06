Festival shines spotlight on English winemakers 

WINE lovers indulged in some of England’s finest tipples at an event to promote Hampshire’s award-winning vineyards.

Visitors to the annual Vineyards of Hampshire Wine Festival – this year held at Raimes Vineyard, near Alresford – were given their own engraved tasting glass and had the opportunity to sample wine from seven local vineyards.

Cabinet Rooms (sponsors) and Alresford Ukulele Jam

Augusta Raimes, from Raimes English Sparkling Wine, said: ‘We had a wonderful day of wine, music and food. It was a joy to show off the vineyard as it is looking so good this year and is full of huge bunches of grapes.

‘I’m particularly delighted to have so many people trying English wine for the first time and discovering just how good it is.’

Emily Lambert, the first female sommelier at the Ritz and winner of BBC2’s Million Pound Menu opened the festival.

She said: ‘It was a fantastic day. And I got to taste some great quality wines.’

Simon Bladon (Jenkyn Place), Holly Simpson (Hambledon), Kit Ellen (Exton Park), Augusta Raimes'(Raimes), Federico Firino (Cottonworth), Caroline Stevens (Danebury), Rebecca Fisher (Hattingley).

The vineyards involved were; Cottonworth, Danebury, Exton Park, Jenkyn Place, Hambledon, Hattingley and Raimes.

The festival was part of the month-long Hampshire Food Festival organised by Hampshire Fare.