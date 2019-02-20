Find out how to live a healthier lifestyle at this free Portsmouth fair 

ECO fans can find out how to embrace a healthy lifestyle as a fair comes to Portsmouth for the first time.

The Eco and Healthy Living event will see more than 40 stalls offering great advice and knowledge of how to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Jeannette Jones, of Any Green Will Do

The displays include yoga, vegan and organic skin care, Indian head massage, rahanni and reiki healing, Nikken magnetic products, which benefit sleep, hydration, energy, anxiety and discomfort relief. Plus eco cleaning products made without harmful chemicals.

Jeannette Jones, of Any Green Will Do, an online environmental shop, with help from Marian Timms, a former biomedical scientist turned holistic therapist specialising in reflexology and wellness, have teamed up to organise the event, which is sponsored by My VIP Card.

Jeannette said: ‘I am very excited about the response I have had from people wanting to get involved. It really is top priority with a lot of people I have spoken to, to be healthier and get behind making our environment a eco-friendlier place to live.

‘The event is in support of The Real Junk Food Project, South Coast, and came about by people saying they don’t know how to go about being greener or healthier, so I thought it would be good to educate people on how they can make a real difference, just by making a few small changes in their day to day lives.

‘There will be inspiring talks every half an hour for people to listen to and take on board the various hints, tips and advice on becoming more eco and health aware.

‘We owe it to ourselves and the planet to sit up and take notice, the sooner we start and join together in our efforts the sooner we will see a difference.’

The event is being held at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth on Sunday from 10.30am until 4.30pm. Entry and car parking is free.

For more contact Jeannette Jones via email: ecoliving2019@outlook.com