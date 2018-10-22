Firm completes £4.8m social housing scheme

SOCIAL housing provider Stonewater has completed a £4.8m affordable homes development.

The homes are in Wellington Park, Taylor Wimpey’s new 103-home development at Old Park Farm in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville.

Wellington Park is part of the new West of Waterloo urban extension to Waterlooville which will provide 3,000 new homes over the next few years, 40 per cent of these will be affordable.

Chris Montague, assistant director of development at Stonewater, said: ‘A shortage of affordable housing can have a detrimental impact on communities like Waterlooville; contributing to both social isolation and segregation by forcing people to move away from their support networks and sacrifice their sense of place.

‘We are delighted that these 41 homes will enable local people who are currently priced out of the housing market, find high quality housing in an area that they want to live.

‘We have enjoyed working with Havant and Winchester councils on this important scheme and look forward to building more affordable homes where they are most needed in the borough.’