A FAREHAM firm has been chosen to provide underwater robotic vehicles to the New Zealand Ministry of Defence.

Saab Seaeye’s Cougar XT will be used as a deployable resource aboard the multi-purpose support vessel ‘Edda Fonn’.

Norway-based Østensjø Rederi is contracted to deliver the ‘Edda Fonn’ to the New Zealand Ministry of Defence in 2019.