A NEW marine company has officially launched – promising to bring innovation to the industry.

The firm called Arksen has been set up by tech entrepreneur Jasper Smith to build explorer vessels.

Behind Arksen is a team from across the marine and technology sectors, including Humphreys Yacht Design in Lymington, Wight Shipyard Company in Cowes, Design Unlimited in Fareham and Waterline Media in Hamble.

Jasper said: ‘We set out to create a great company; one that could have a profound impact on the lives of the owners of our vessels and contributes to a better understanding of the oceans. By building offshore vessels that are designed to withstand the harshest ocean conditions and incorporate autonomy, hybrid propulsion and critical systems monitoring, we are at the forefront of a revolution.’