Five firms mark 10 years at Portsmouth’s Lakeside North Harbour 

BUSINESSES are celebrating 10 years on after moving onto a campus.

Lakeside North Harbour's five original occupiers are Handelsbanken, Regus, Verisona Law, EBP South and Astute Technical Recruitment.

They were the first to sign up for space in 2008, and have remained on campus ever since.

Versiona Law and Astute have doubled in size.

Karen Tyrrell, client and communications manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: ‘It is testament to Lakeside that some of our earliest occupiers are still on campus now, 10 years later.

‘In order to keep providing the very best on the south coast it is vital for us to understand how our occupiers feel we are managing the campus.

‘We invite an open and honest dialogue, and all feedback is used to drive improved facilities.’