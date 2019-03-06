Flooring retailer invests £20,000 into its Havant store 

A FLOORING company is predicting a 30 per cent growth in sales after the success of its first south coast store prompted a £20,000 investment.

Connection Flooring has returned to Havant to add a third brand, Flooring Superstore, to its 3,362 sq ft store on the Solent Retail Park.

This means it can now offer shoppers and trade customers carpets and vinyl flooring, in addition to the existing range offered by its Direct Wood Flooring and Grass Direct brands.

Store manager Benjamin Baker said: ‘We only opened in September 2017, having started life as a purely online retailer, and it has been a major success.

‘Adding our Flooring Superstore brand will mean people can now also buy carpet and vinyl, so we can meet all of our customers’ flooring needs under one roof.

‘We predict that the investment in the new store will increase sales by 30 per cent which will buck the trend in the flooring industry, with many retailers, including big companies like Carpetright, having to close stores recently.’

Connection Retail has a current annual turnover of £28m, and this is predicted to rise to £35m next year, reflecting the company’s investment in ‘bricks and mortar’ stores.

After starting as an online retailer in 2012, the company only began opening physical ‘bricks and mortar’ stores in 2017 and it now has eleven across the UK, including four new stores that have opened in 2018.

Managing director Dan Foskett said: ‘It’s an exciting time for the company as we shift from being purely e-commerce to building our physical presence throughout the rest of 2018 and into 2019.

‘Our success has been based on having a wide range of high-quality flooring products, as well as being able to maintain online pricing in our stores.

'The goal is to become leading player in the UK retail flooring industry.’