Flying start for Percival Aviation’s new factory in Fareham that will create 30 jobs 

AN AVIATION firm has begun construction on a huge new factory.

Percival Aviation saw work begin on a 40,000 sq ft factory at Cartwright Drive, Segensworth, with the hope this will create 30 new jobs over five years for engineers and support staff.

The firm specialises in design, production and maintenance of aircraft interiors and equipment.

Its new factory will double Percival Aviation’s capacity.

Neil Percival, chief executive at the company said: 'We were delighted to welcome Suella Braverman to today’s event, which is the official start of a new chapter in the story of our company.

'This new site gives us the ability to significantly grow our business and support our aim of being the aviation industry’s supplier of choice, renowned for supplying high quality products at a competitive price. The aviation industry is thriving in this region and the UK as a whole, and we are proud to be playing our part in this success.'

Fareham MP Suella Braverman put the first spade in the ground, kicking of the construction work.

She said: ‘It is fantastic news that Percival Aviation is building this new site which will create jobs and strengthen the local Fareham economy.

‘The UK has a hugely successful aviation industry and I'm delighted that Fareham is playing an important part in that, with our local aviation offering going from strength to strength.’

Staff will move over from the company’s current premises in Barnes Wallis Road when construction is completed later this year.

Privately-owned Percival is currently going through a major growth plan to expand its presence both in the UK and overseas, supporting customers around the world including British Airways, Emirates and easyJet.

The company has been established for four decades.

It creates cabin equipment, soft furnishing and lavatory products, along with seating components and other items.

Construction work at the factory is being carried out by Marick Developments.

Lambert Smith Hampton acquired the site on behalf of Marick Real Estate and advised throughout negotiations.