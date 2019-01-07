Food group hunts for Hampshire’s best sausages and pies 

Have your say

BUTCHERS are being urged to put themselves forward in a contest to find the county’s best sausages and pies.

Food group Hampshire Fare is on the hunt for butchers and producers for the Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition.

Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition. Picture by The Electric Eye Photography

The annual contest will be held at Eastleigh College on on Tuesday, February 5 where a panel of experts will judge the 12 categories.

The categories include; Traditional Pork Sausage, Hampshire Sausage, Young Sausage Maker, Speciality Sausage, Charcuterie, Hot-Eating Pie, Meatballs and Faggotts and Cold-Eating Pie.

Tracy Nash, commercial manager of Hampshire Fare, said: ‘The Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition is a unique opportunity for all local butchers and producers.

‘The event puts the spotlight on our county’s butchers with lots of interest from local and national media.

‘Through highlighting the best local products we aim to encourage people to make shopping at their local butchers a regular event.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Entry forms must be completed by January 31. To enter go to hampshirefare.co.uk