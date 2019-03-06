Former Cosham pub transforms into hair salon 

A NEW stylish salon has opened on the site of a former pub – promising style at affordable prices.

Hair salon Sheppard & Co opened on Friday in what was The Swan pub in High Street, Cosham.

Jamie Sheppard, owner of Sheppard & Co Hairdressing.'Picture: Sarah Standing (010319-532)

The business has been set up by Jamie Sheppard, from Cosham.

The 30-year-old said: ‘I saw the building and I loved it, so I thought that I would go for it. I have been hairdressing for 12 years, working from home, and I saw the opportunity and had to take it.

‘We’ve had to do a lot of work to the building, painting it and kitting it out and getting all the equipment in place to make it look cool.

‘It is such a beautiful building, I love it.’

Jamie Sheppard, owner of Sheppard & Co hairdressing with Nadine Gofton from Portsmouth, who did a Brave the Shave fundraiser for Macmillan on Jamie's opening day.'Picture: Sarah Standing (010319-529)

More than 40 people flocked to the salon’s first day, and Jamie says she has been bowled over by the support shown.

She said: ‘The opening day was fantastic. It went really well.

‘It has been nerve-wracking but worth it. The weekend was mental and the support has been great so now I feel good.

‘The walk-in custom has been awesome and we have signed up 17 new clients this weekend alone.’

Jamie Sheppard, owner of Sheppard & Co Hairdressing.'Picture: Sarah Standing (010319-593)

The salon – which offers cuts, colours, extensions and make-up – also benefits from being neighbours with The Bridal Dressing Rooms and Serenity Beauty Room.

Jamie said: ‘You can’t get that anywhere else in Portsmouth – all three services are under one roof.’

Jamie, who got into hairdressing aged 15 through a taster day at Fareham College, has employed four staff for the salon and funded her business venture by selling her car.

She said: ‘I did have a posh car but I sold it to get the salon so now I have a beat-up £200 banger but it’s worth it to have the salon. Hopefully in a few years I’ll be able to buy a posh car again.’

Jamie Sheppard, owner of Sheppard & Co Hairdressing, Nicola Willshire, owner of The Bridal Dressing Rooms and Stephanie Fletcher, owner of Serenity Beauty Room.'Picture: Sarah Standing (010319-563)

The salon, which is open Monday to Saturday, with late nights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, still has the pub sign despite its new trendy look.

Jamie said: ‘It has a quirky vibe and we kept the pub sign to give it a rustic vibe.

‘I’ve also found out that we are the cheapest in the area – I want people to come and have cuts and colours regularly and not feel like it is going to cost the earth.

‘All my team are really lovely and we are all really friendly, it’s definitely a comfortable environment. I hope people come and give us a try.’

For more go to facebook.com/sheppardandco/