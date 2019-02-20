Free business event to showcase Portsmouth City Council’s vision for the city 

BUSINESSES can find out about Portsmouth City Council's vision for the city at a free breakfast networking event next month.

The annual Future Portsmouth event on March 8 will feature the leader of the council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, speaking on major developments to take place in the city.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, there will also be a chance to find out how recruiting apprenticeships can help meet the skills and talent needs of local firms. The event will also incorporate the launch of the Solent Apprenticeship Hub – a new service designed to help small and medium businesses take on apprentices and drive their businesses forward.

Cllr Ben Dowling, the council's cabinet member for planning, regeneration and economic development, said: ‘This is a chance for local companies, large and small, to get information first-hand on exciting projects in the pipeline, and to ask the questions that matter to them.

‘There will be a big emphasis on how local companies are addressing their skills and training needs.

‘It's also a chance to network with like-minded businesses over an informal breakfast, visit exhibition stands and hear some great speakers.

‘This is always a major event on the business calendar and I'd urge businesses to book as soon as possible.’

The event runs from 7.30am to 10am at the Village Hotel, Lakeside North Harbour.

To book and for more information, businesses should search ‘Future Portsmouth’ at eventbrite.co.uk Places are limited to one delegate per organisation.

The event is organised by the council and supported by the University of Portsmouth, Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Learning Providers and the Young Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network.