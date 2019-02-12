Free event at Portsmouth Dockyard in bid to boost marine industry

A FREE networking event is being held in a bid to boost the city’s marine and maritime industries and encourage international trade.

The Department for International Trade – in partnership with British Marine and Portsmouth City Council – is hosting the event called Exploring and Enhancing International Trade at Boathouse 6 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Friday, March 1 from 9.30am until 1.30pm.

The day will see presentations and case studies and will be opened by Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson. It also includes a buffet lunch and a tour of HMS Victory.