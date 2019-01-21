Free tickets on offer to readers for business conference showcasing innovation in Hampshire 

TEN free tickets are on offer to readers for a business conference that aims to promote innovation in Hampshire.

Venturefest South, a not-for-profit initiative, will take place on March 29 at the Ageas Bowl in Hedge End.

It brings together talent from the region to demonstrate technologies and innovations, allow start-ups to pitch for investment, and match entrepreneurs with the right organisations to take their businesses to the next level.

The event will feature speakers, demonstrations, investor pitching sessions, an entrepreneurs’ zone, informal open mic pitching sessions, as well as workshops and networking.

Venturefest South chair Chris Allington said: ‘Venturefest South is run and funded solely for the region’s innovation community. We bring together innovators, investors and entrepreneurs, which is vitally important to help strengthen our regional economy.’

To book tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/venturefest-south-2019-vfs19-tickets-43556929950. Ten free tickets are available by entering promotional code VFestPNEWS.