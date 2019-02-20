Friendship club that meets at Portsmouth pub marks its fifth anniversary 

A CLUB which meets weekly at a Portsmouth pub has celebrated its fifth anniversary.

The Good Companion pub club, which is one of Brendoncare’s 90 clubs across Hampshire and Dorset for elderly people, meets weekly at the pub in Eastern Road, where the landlord Adi Manning lets charity Brendoncare use the facilities for free.

Each week, members enjoy a varied programme of activities, including quizzes, cooking for one demonstrations, bingo, singalongs, guest speakers, summer lunches and usually one or two trips out per year.

For their birthday celebrations, entertainment was provided by singer Bernie Hilton and there were plenty of cupcakes to go round, each topped with members photos. The food and entertainment were paid for using the donations received for the club via the green token scheme at Waitrose in Southsea.

Since joining the Monday club, many members have become friends who socialise together outside of the club.

The club is run by a team of seven volunteers.

Pauline Piper attended the first session and immediately put herself forward to become a volunteer.

She said: ‘To me the club is all about making a difference. I look around at our members and people who were once visibly upset and struggling when they first came to the club are now laughing, interacting with the other members and fully participating in the activities.

‘It really warms my heart and, if I may say, it gives me a sense of pride.’

More information go to brendoncare.org.uk/clubs or call 01962 857099.