BUSY mum and talented nail artist Dana Squibb has been rubbing shoulders with celebrities at prestigious fashion shows.

The 37-year old, from Gosport, has spoken about her experiences in the hope of inspiring others to follow their dreams.

Dana – mum to Grace, 11, and Niah, 16 – only realised she had a talent for nail art in her 30s.

But since she found her calling and left her career as a dental nurse, she has won awards and her talent has seen her work at London Fashion Week.

She said: ‘It started as a hobby. I did a short online course and managed to get work in a salon in Lee-on-the-Solent. From there I did more courses and training, and then I came to work in Fareham.

‘I really enjoy what I do, I just wish I had found that out before, rather than in my 30s.’

Dana was highly commended at the Southern Hair and Beauty Awards, run by the company that owns The News, and she has also been short-listed for the national English Hair and Beauty Awards, set to take place in Birmingham in March.

Dana, who now works at Diamond Quay in Fareham, said she was recommended to work at London Fashion Week by a friend - and she was delighted to be offered a position.

She has now done three seasons – and plans to work at the Men’s London Fashion Week in January.

Dana, who is sponsored by Premier Gel, said: ‘During my time I manicured nails for models at various shows including Fashions Finest for Julie Bryan’s team, Saffron Goddard’s team for Ashley Williams and Imarni Ashamn’s team for Marta Jakubowski.

‘I met Gillian McKeith and Simon Gross backstage and several Big Brother contestants from previous years. I even painted Georgia Jagger’s toes.’

She now hopes her work will take her to Paris and Milan – but says she will also stay true to her roots.

She said: ’It has been amazing. It is so exciting but it is nice to have a mixture of session work and salon work. I have some regular clients who have been coming to me for a few years who are so nice, but it is nice to also take part in the buzz of fashion week.

‘You never know who will be there or who you will be working with. There’s a real buzz – the make up, teh lights, and you get to watch the show. It is great.

‘I hope that this work will pick up next year and I hope to be doing more of it.’