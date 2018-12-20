A NEW gym is set to officially open at a former Royal Navy victualling yard - in a move hoped to breathe new life into Gosport’s waterfront.

The 600 sq m facility, featuring start-of-the-art fitness equipment, classes, a shop, cafe and even a bar, has been installed into the old Slaughterhouse at Royal Clarence Marina.

The business, called Marina Fitness, has been set up Matt Lloyd, who also lives at Royal Clarence Marina, and James Eneas, from World’s End.

The pair, along with a third unnamed investor, have spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on the gym.

They have renovated the building, a 300-year old Grade II listed building which had been empty for more than 40 years.

Matt, 37, said: ‘There has been a lot of criticism of the developer of this site over the years. We were promised a Gunwharf Quays but it didn’t work out.

‘We were sat here thinking that they needed something to go in to this building. When the church was refused planning permission, that's when we came up with our idea for a gym.’

The pair were inundated with messages of support from residents for their plan – but snags with getting planning permission held up the project by six months.

They were relieved to finally get permission two months ago and they have been busy bringing in top equipment, tailoring their membership packages and hiring 10 staff ever since.

Matt said: ‘It is five star hotel style, with luxury changing rooms and funky equipment. It is a very unique concept – high end feeling but affordable. There’s a big time table for classes, everything from boxercise to twerk and burn to yoga.

‘We have hired some excellent PTs. The reaction has been great. It's been overwhelmingly positive. There is nowhere else like it – we are right on the waterfront, in an historic building. There's nothing like it in the country.’

The official opening takes place on Monday, January 5 - but the gym has been hosting VIP members over the festive season to make sure everything is working perfectly.

An open day will be held on Saturday, from midday until 4pm.

Membership costs £34 per month direct debit, or £29 per month upfront, with no joining fee.

The gym also plans to open a bar in January, which will host monthly events like a DJ for a Friday night workout followed by a Prosecco bar.

Matt said he hopes it is the start of regeneration of the area.

He said: ‘The area is crying out for some more investment. I really hope us being here kicks it on.’