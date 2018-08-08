Frustration as Brexit minister based 10 minutes away from Portsmouth port refuses to visit

BREXIT minister Suella Braverman has been criticised for failing to meet with the port.

Port director Mike Sellers said he was 'frustrated' the Fareham MP has not made the 10-minute journey from her constituency office.

Mr Sellers said: 'The one thing that we have found really frustratnig is that we've written - and personally written twice - to the Fareham MP Suella Braverman on this to invite her to the port to talk to us, Brittany Ferries, about our concerns over Breixt and so she understands what our concerns are but she hasn'e even responded to those letters.'

Portsmouth South's Labour MP Stephen Morgan has also invited Mrs Braverman, a minister in the Department for Exiting the EU and former chair of the pro-Leave Tory group, the European Research Group.

Mr Morgan described as 'poor' her response on June 14 saying officials had visited.

But now Mr Sellers has publicly drawn attention to the fact Mrs Braverman has visited Southampton port and not Portsmouth.

He said: 'It would be good for the minister to come along rather than to Southampton where 90 per cent of their trade is outside the EU.'

Mr Sellers made the point as he confirmed his position on a Brexit Working Group, formed this year to plan for a no-deal Brexit.

He believes a customs arrangement plan as outlined in prime minister Theresa May's Chequers blueprint would work well for the port. Brexit negotiations resume in October ahead of the departure on March 29 next year.