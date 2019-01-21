Fun day to mark group’s arrival at business park

Have your say

A FAMILY fun day is set to take place as Dunsbury Park welcomes its new tenant Breeze Motor Group.

The VW commercial vehicle specialists will host the free event on Saturday, January 26 when they show off their new 13,000 sq ft custom-built van centre.

Revellers will enjoy face painting, food and drink, VW van test drives and workshop demonstrations, site tours and competitions.

The fun follows clothing giant Fat Face’s arrival at the Portsmouth City Council-built business park in 2017, when it opened its own £5m distribution centre.

Breeze’s new centre features ten workshop ramps – including a VOSA-accredited MoT testing area for class four and seven commercial vehicles – and a forecourt display for more than 60 Volkswagen Das Welt Auto used vehicles.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​