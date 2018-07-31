Funeral home is on the hunt for a good cause

Have your say

AS A new funeral home in Southsea is preparing to open its doors to the public, an appeal is being made for a new charity partner.

Southern Co-op’s Southsea Funeralcare is planned for opening in Albert Road on August 21 and colleagues are looking for a local charity to support.

People have until September 21 to nominate their preferred cause.

Jessica Hughes, from Southern Co-op, said: ‘We look forward to finding Southsea’s new charity partner.’

