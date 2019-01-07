Generous donations from investment firm help two homeless charities in Portsmouth 

STAFF from an investment management firm volunteered their time and gave generous donations to a homeless charity over the festive season.

Brooks Macdoanld supported the The Lifehouse in Portsmouth for the third year running last month. The charitable initiative, headed by Brooks Macdonald’s Russell Leggatt, provided essential everyday items, such as tins of food, to support the homeless.

Pictured is Sally Spicer.

The team visited The Lifehouse to deliver the supplies, and they served breakfast to the charity’s clients. They also donated bedding to The Roberts Centre in Portsmouth.

John Wallace, from Brooks Macdonald, said: ‘Our team pulled out all the stops to gather essential supplies for these charities. We are incredibly proud to support such important initiatives.’

Investment management firm Brooks Macdonald helped out at The Lifehouse in Portsmouth. Pictured is Chelsea Sturgess and James Place