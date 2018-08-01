Generous Emsworth law firm raises thousands for charity 

A LAW firm raised £10,000 for charity after taking part in a will-writing campaign.

The scheme asks solicitors to write wills in exchange for a voluntary donation to charity.

Chris Halliwell and the Addison Law team in Emsworth

Addison Law, in Emsworth, took part in the annual Will Aid scheme and raised the money in one month.

This is the 12th year the firm has taken part and since starting they have raised £78,145.

Chris Halliwell, from the firm, said: ‘Our team were delighted to take part in Will Aid and have worked very hard. We are happy to donate our time.’

Fiona Daborn from Christian Aid visited the firm and presented them with a thank you certificate.

She said: ‘The team at Addison Law have really embraced the scheme and all their time and hard work will translate into transformed lives for those living in poverty across the world.’

Will Aid, which is celebrating its 30th year, raises money for nine charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

Will Aid will run again in November.

For more information, go to willaid.org.uk