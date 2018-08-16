Generous punters raise hundreds for children’s charity 

Three families with children facing life-limiting illnesses will enjoy a much-needed respite break, thanks to The Farmer Inn pub.

The pub, in Catherington Lane, in Waterlooville, hosted more than 100 locals for a fundraising music festival, providing a whole day of barbecue food, fairground rides, and live music.

Fundraising day at The Farmer Inn in Waterlooville

Generous attendees raised more than £1,000 for charity Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal.

Sam Carr, 20, team leader at The Farmer Inn and the organiser of this year’s fundraising day, said: ‘The pub is the heartbeat of the local community.

‘My mum and dad used to run the pub. Everyone knows everyone else, so we had a really great crowd come in to support the fundraising.

‘We were unable to host a music festival last year, but I didn't want the tradition to fizzle out. It was hard work, but worth it.’

Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal, based in Wecock Farm, Waterlooville, was chosen to be the beneficiary of the music festival from a Facebook poll of the local’s favourite charities - winning 320 of the 520 votes.

‘The money will make an amazing difference,’ said Pam Marshall, 49, chairwoman of the charity.

‘It means we will be able to support three families to have a holiday. This is quality memory-making time.

‘It gives kids a chance to see their parents relax, gives parents proper time together.

‘In the past, it gave one child an opportunity to share a bedroom with their brother, which they had never done before. It’s little things like that, which we take for granted.’

Earlier this year, Michelle Brain, 39, from Tunbridge Crescent, Havant, went on a Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal respite break with her family.

She said: ‘It was absolutely lovely - the charity thinks of everything. Our daughter Grace needed care 24/7, but just being away makes a big difference. It allows us to make memories like a normal family. We’re very grateful.’

The charity, which owns three holiday homes in the New Forest and on Hayling Island, has support more than 120 families so far this year, and has supported 900 since its creation in 2006.

Bowel Cancer Research, which came second in The Farmer Inn poll, will be the charity supported by next year’s music festival.

Originally built in the 19th century and rebuilt after a fire in 1920, The Farmer Inn hosts live music every Thursday.