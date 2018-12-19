 Group that runs Fareham Innovation Centre and Portsmouth Technopole bought by management 

The group that runs both Fareham Innovation Centre and Portsmouth Technopole has been acquired by its management for an undisclosed sum.

SQW Group, which is made up of SQW, Oxford Innovation, Oxford Innovation Services and Oxford Investment Opportunities Network, now employs more than 250 people across regional offices in London, Oxford and Edinburgh.

It has sites from London to Belfast, via Oxford, Bristol, and Manchester.

It also provides business support to more than 4,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses each year, raises investment capital for early stage innovative companies and is a leading provider of consultancy to local and national policy makers.

CEO David Crichton-Miller, who led the deal, said: ‘This transaction will enable the group to continue its strong growth of recent years by driving revenues through the continued expansion of our core business and the development of new markets that build on our expertise in enabling accelerated, sustainable growth in SMEs.

‘We have a unique understanding of how to address the needs of these key drivers of the economy and remain dedicated to working with policy makers, funders and entrepreneurs, both to shape programmes and to deliver them for the benefit of the businesses and the economies they serve.’

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, was supported by HSBC UK Bank plc, with legal and financial advice provided by Penningtons Manches LLP and Liberty Corporate Finance.

Sir Michael Lyons will remain as chairman of the new company.