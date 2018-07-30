Growth plans for waste firm

A WASTE management company has set out ambitious growth plans for the next five years.

CSG, which has its headquarters in Fareham, said it aims to draw on its expertise in innovative waste treatment processes and customer retention to increase profitability by 25 per cent.

The company is one of the largest privately-owned industrial and domestic environmental waste management groups in Britain.

Managing director Neil Richards said: ‘Turnover in 2017 exceeded £71m but – like with the materials we reprocess and recycle – we know there are untapped opportunities to be developed and have robust plans for organic growth. There’s never been a more exciting time to work in this industry.’

CSG started as a one-man sewage collection business in rural Hampshire more than 80 years ago and now employs nearly 500 people.