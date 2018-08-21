Hair salon hopes for success at awards

Have your say

AN AWARD-WINNING hair salon is hoping to add to its collection of accolades as it has been shortlisted in a national competition.

Kate Preston Salons in Stoke Road, Gosport, hopes to win a prestigious NHF Business Award in the ‘Best New Business’ category.

The awards are run by the UK’s largest trade association for hairdressing, barbering and beauty salon owners. Winners will be announced on November 4.

Kate Preston Salons is run by Kate Preston and her daughter Liberty Rock. They run a salon in Arundel Drive, Fareham. The Gosport salon opened in March.

Liberty said: ‘We’re very excited. To be short-listed after such a short amount of time is amazing.’

The business has won numerous awards, including at The News’ Business Excellence Awards.