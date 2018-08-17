Hair salon raises cash for children’s charity 

A HAIR salon cut its prices for one day - and raised more than £1,000 for a children’s charity in the process.

On Monday, Review Hairdressers, which has salons in Waterlooville and Petersfield, offered £10 haircuts for all customers, with the proceeds going towards Chestnut Tree House - a charity that provides specialist palliative care to children across East Sussex, West Sussex, and Hampshire.

More than 70 customers came for the bargain bouffant treatment, as well as tombola and face painting, raising £1,338.66.

Robyn Levy, from the salon, said: ‘Everyone was so generous. It’s a cause that’s close to our clients’ hearts.’

Janet Parsons, from the charity, said: ‘Review’s support will make a big difference and we’d like to say a heartfelt thank you.’