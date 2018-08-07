Hair salon sees investment in training pay off 

HARD work and a focus on training has brought success for a market town’s hair salon.

Wispers Hair Salon, in The Square Wickham, has seen their senior stylist selected as one of the best in the country by hair giant L’Oreal.

The salon, which was established in 1980, was bought by current owners Tina O’Nion, 43, and her husband Adrian, in 2016.

Since then the pair, from Fareham, have invested into the business, putting in iPads, hiring six extra staff members, introducing new treatment rooms and putting a big focus on to staff training, plus much more.

Tina, who had worked at the salon for 14 years before finally taking over, said: ‘We’ve made significant investments into the salon, facilities and services and have put a lot of focus into the team development and training to ensure we maintain and exceed our reputation as one of the area’s leading salons.

‘With 25 team members – and recruiting – we continue to grow and invest into the business and community.’

The salon is a member of the L’Oreal Professional accounts and subscribes to its national training programme. They put forward senior stylist Alex Cook, 25, from Fareham, to audition for the L’Oreal 2018-19 ID Artist programme.

Alex, who started as an apprentice but worked her way up, passed the audition and will now take part in the two-year programme, funded by L’Oreal and Wispers.

She will be among a handful of the very best talent from across the country and will take part in intensive development, mentoring, training with some of the UK’s and Europe’s leading hair and beauty personalities.

Tina said: ‘We are very proud that Alex will now join this team.

‘They only select a small and intimate team and although Alex is already a super talent, she will develop and hone her skills among the industry’s finest and will give Wispers a leading big city edge.’