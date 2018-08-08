Hairy Bikers will be the stars of boat show 

Have your say

THE Hairy Bikers will be dropping anchor as the stars of this year’s Southampton Boat Show.

Si King and Dave Myers will be at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show during the 10-day event, which runs from September 14.

Si and Dave will curate the menu for the show’s premium waterfront restaurant, the Mariner’s Grill.

Visitors will also be able to see the duo on Saturday, September 22 when they will give a cooking demonstration.

TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show is Britain’s biggest boating festival and has been running for 50 years.