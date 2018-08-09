Hampshire picked to be part of project to promote UK to American tourists

HAMPSHIRE has been chosen as one of 13 destinations that will feature on a tour promoting the county to American tourists.

It will be part of Tour England, an Anglo-American ‘Connections’ project, set up to showcase bookable products like attractions and accommodation and unique experiences.

The itineraries will be centred around the themes of ancestral tours – faith and religion, wartime and the special relationship and the great migration period.

Fionn Davenport, Lonely Planet author and award-winning travel journalist, has been appointed as the content creator for Tour England ‘US Connections’ project.

She will visit sights and attractions with strong links to the USA including the giant D-Day wall map at Southwick House, near Fareham, and the D-Day Museum in Portsmouth.

Cllr Mel Kendal, executive member for economic development at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to be participating in this project and working to generate more awareness of England as a tourism destination for US visitors.’