OWNERS of a business in Hampshire that makes sex aid lubricants say they are pleased with the outcome of a tribunal case brought by their former head of sales and marketing.

The Yes Yes Company, based in Petersfield, faced 13 months of legal proceedings after former employee Ciaran Arstall claimed unfair dismissal, wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.

But at the tribunal, Judge Mark Emerton dismissed all three claims, to the joy of the lubricant manufacturer.

Mr Arstall was dismissed following serious conduct concerns including sending an email to an external supplier in which he disparaged one of the directors using offensive language, the tribunal heard.

He was also said to have released confidential trading information with no authorisation and secretly recorded his line manager during an appraisal meeting.

In a joint statement, the Yes Yes Company co-founders and directors Susi Lennox and Sarah Brooks said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with the outcome.

‘It has been a long drawn out process, which has been difficult at times due to the nature of the allegations.’

The multi-award-winning firm was advised throughout the case by DC Employment Solicitors.

Partner Daryl Cowan said: ‘Our client deserves praise for defending the legal action and putting its trust in the employment tribunal process.’