Hampshire to play host to a pioneering businesswomen from across the globe at major conference 

PIONEERING businesswomen from across the globe are descending on Hampshire for a two-day conference.

The Spectacular Business Symposium will take place at Southampton’s Chilworth Manor Hotel in May and boasts a host of inspirational female entrepreneurs from the worlds of visual branding, social media, business scaling and well-being.

It is being organised by Trudy Simmons, a Clarity and Productivity Business Coach, from Winchester. She said: ‘I am delighted that these internationally renowned business women are taking the time to come to Southampton to share their knowledge and provide helpful, implementable training and encouragement.

“The event promises to be unlike any other business conference held in this area.

The two-day conference takes place on 23 and 24 May and costs £375, For details seethedaisychaingroup.com/the-spectacular-2019