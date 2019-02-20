Havant salon spreads joy by hiding free haircuts in bottles around Hampshire 

AN AWARD-WINNING salon is hoping to spread some happiness by hiding bottles containing surprises around Hampshire.

Headromance, in Park Road South, Havant, has been running the promotion for the past few weeks.

Headromance hair salon in Havant, has giving away free haircuts. 'Picture: Sarah Standing (080219-8766)

Four small glass bottles were hidden in five locations in Portsmouth, Southsea, Waterlooville, Emsworth, Hayling Island and they each contained a voucher for a free cut and style at the salon.

Salon owner Emily Warne said she was inspired to start the campaign as she wanted to have a bit of fun to promote the salon as it has recently undergone a refurbishment.

Emily said: ‘We had a major refurb and rebrand at the beginning of this year so it was just a bit of fun to get everyone to check out our social media pages.

‘We have a nice big space here and we gutted it, and put in all new furniture and it is really different to what it was. We have updated the logo and our branding too. It has been lovely to welcome our customers through the door and to see their reaction. It has been really positive.’

Headromance hair salon in Havant, has been hiding messages. 'Picture: Headromance

Emily said the reaction to the campaign from customers has been great with hundreds following the clues on the salon’s Facebook and Instagram page and posting when they find a bottle.

Emily said: ‘It’s been amazing, We did it for a week straight and there were lots of people phoning us up asking for clues and checking our Facebook and Instagram pages. It has been really well received and got everyone going on a treasure hunt.

‘We have had a few people in already to claim their free hair cuts and they were really happy. It has worked really well.’

The promotion has been such a success that Emily is already planning another week of activity.

She said: ‘It was so well received that we will be doing it agin.’

Headromance was founded back in 2012 and has grown into a multi award-winning hair salon.

It was recently shortlisted for Medium Business of the Year at The News’ Business Excellence Awards, which took place on February 1 at Portsmouth Guildhall. It also previously won the Customer Service category at The News’ Business Excellence Awards in 2015.

It has also won a whole host of other accolades, such as receiving a silver award at the Goldwell ColorZoom 2016, being a finalist at the British Hairdressing Business Awards and winning Best New Salon at The News Hair & Beauty Awards in 2013.