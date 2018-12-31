Health food chain opens new shop in Waterlooville 

A HEALTH food chain has reopened its Waterlooville store in a new location after a major investment.

Holland & Barrett, which stocks specialist food, ethical beauty and sports nutrition products, has opened its new look store with a variety of innovative experiences, designed to help shoppers stay healthy on the move.

Customers can try out a bespoke scent station, which offers a range of personalised relaxing aromatherapy diffusers and candles, as well as a ‘pick n mix’ fruit and nut station.

The Waterlooville branch has moved to a new, bigger location in Duke’s Walk, creating two new jobs.

Store manager Cheryl Dering said: ‘This is an exciting time for Waterlooville and we look forward to welcoming existing and new customers in store to share the latest products and concepts in the health food, beauty and sports categories.’

Holland & Barrett also stocks a wide variety of chilled and frozen foods for dietary requirements including vegetarians, vegans and coeliac.