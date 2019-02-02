Here’s the full list of winners from The News Business Excellence Awards 2019 

IT WAS an emotional night of celebration as 15 honours were handed out to the very best in business.

The News’ Business Excellence Awards returned last night for their 18th year to the Portsmouth Guildhall.

The night - sponsored by law firm Trethowans - saw 500 people attend.

Accolades were handed out by category sponsors to winners that had been carefully chosen by an expert panel of judges including The News editor Mark Waldron, Sue Ball from Verisona Law, Maureen Frost from Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, Lucy Gleisner from Trethowans.

Lucy, partner at lead sponsor Trethowans, opened the evening.

She said: ‘We are here to recognise and reward and celebrate businesses and professionals in the area and to be proud of Portsmouth.’

The News Business Excellence Awards took place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 1 2019. Pictured: Kate Preston and Ian Chisham. Picture: Habibur Rahman (010219-)

More than 120 businesses from a wide range of industries had put themselves forward for this year’s scheme, making it the biggest to date.

The first award of the night went to Pauper to King barbers in Forton Road, Gosport. The business started in March 2017, offering haircuts for men, and it won the best Start-up Business of the Year category.

The judges praised the business for opening on the high street and for its ambitions to expand.

Owner Michael Baker said: ‘It is very emotional. The only way you are successful in business is with the support of your family and that’s exactly what we have. It is nice to be recognised.’

The News Business Excellence Awards took place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 1 2019. Pictured: Mark Waldron Picture: Habibur Rahman (010219-)

The biggest award of the night went to STR Group in Cosham, which won Large Business of the Year and was named Overall Business of the Year - the top honour from the judges chosen from the winners of all the other categories.

STR Group is a recruitment company that was founded in September 2000.

Today it is a holding company for six international micro-specialist staffing brands, that deliver permanent and contract recruitment services, managed work programmes and outsourced solutions across the UK, US and EMEA.

It has increased its gross profit by 65 per cent in the last four years, reaching an all-time high in December 2017. Its total headcount is up nearly 30 per cent since 2014 - employing 167 people in 2017.

The News Business Excellence Awards took place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 1 2019. Pictured: Creatiques. Picture: Habibur Rahman (010219-)

Brett Stephens, group operations director, said: ‘To win is phenomenal. It also marks the beginning of a new journey for our company. Last year was a tough year for us but this just proves we are stronger together. It is the start of a new future and we are very honoured.’

Among the other worthy winners was Jess Moon, from marketing firm Digital Dinos, who was named Apprentice of the Year.

Jess, who studies at Portsmouth College, said: ‘I am very happy. Everyone said I would win but I said “there’s no chance” so I am very pleased and a bit shocked. I have never been to an awards night and it’s been incredible.’

L&S Waste in Fareham picked up the Community Contribution award and the audience was impressed to hear the long list of ways the waste management company has helped its community - including setting up a £10,000 fund for community projects, providing cycle training to hundreds of school children and supporting various charities and events.

Mick Baulch, managing director from L&S Waste, said: ‘It is nice to give something back to the community. It is the first time we have ever asked anybody to judge us so it is great to be honoured.’

An emotional Andre Guedeney picked up the Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism award for his business Andre’s Food Bar.

The News Business Excellence Awards took place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 1 2019. Pictured: Havant and Southdowns College. Picture: Habibur Rahman (010219-)

Andre and his cousin Antony Aguado-Navaro took over the running of the business in 2016. The Southsea shop, which is the city’s oldest independent sandwich shop, was originally set up by Andre’s dad Jean-Marie.

Since the duo took the helm, they have refitted and rebranded the Southsea store, renaming it and refurbishing it, before opening their second store in Portsmouth city centre last year.

Antony said: ‘We took a big risk in changing the name and the brand. It is nice to have this recognition to prove that all the hard work was worthwhile.’

Other awards were presented to The Chilli Mash Company, a spicy sauce manufacturer in Portsmouth, which won Small Business of the Year, BookMyGarage, a web-based garage comparison site run out of Lakeside North Harbour, which won Medium Business of the Year, and recruitment firm Carrington West, also based at Lakeside North Harbour won Employer of the Year.

Creatiques Bridal Boutique in Southsea picked up Retailer of the Year - for the third year - and Gunwharf Quays was honoured for its environmental work with Green Business of the Year.

Natasha Waldron, from UKG Lifestyle in Havant, won Business Personality of the Year, Team of the Year went to the New Place Hotel in Shirrell Heath and the Customer Service Award went to Tekkers IT Solutions in Fareham.

Pete Matheson, technical director from Tekkers IT Solutions, said: ‘It is awesome, we were not expecting it. Customer service is what we are here for, it is what drives the business forward.’

The last award of the evening - and the most prestigious - went to Cath Longhurst, from EBP South for her work helping young people into careers.

Full list of winners:

Start-Up Business of the Year

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth Innovation Connect

W: Pauper to a Gentleman / Pauper to King Barbers, Forton Road, Gosport

Highly Commended: Blue Gee Supplies, Mitchell Close, Fareham

Small Business of the Year

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School

W: The Chilli Mash Company, Limberline Road, Hilsea

Highly Commended: Brightbulb Designs, Isle of Wight

Medium Business of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council

W: Book My Garage, Western Road, North Harbour

Large Business of the Year

Sponsored by Havant & South Downs College

W: STR Group, Northarbour Road, Cosham

Employer of the Year

Sponsored by Norse South East

W: Carrington West, Western Road, North Harbour

Retailer of the Year

Sponsored by Giant Leap

W: Creatiques Bridal Boutique, Albert Road, Southsea

Green Business of the Year

Sponsored by Gemma Lighting

W: Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by Southern Energy Training Academy

W: Jess Moon - DigitalDinos, Western Road, North Harbour

Highly Commended: Daisy Leslie - BAE Systems, Fleet Way, North End

Business Personality / Achievement of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth Cultural Trust

W: Natasha Waldron - UKG Lifestyle, Penner Road, Havant

Team of the Year

Sponsored by ARC Fire Safety & Security

W: New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath

Customer Service Award

Sponsored by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce

W: Tekkers IT Solutions, Fareham

Community Contribution

Sponsored by BAE Systems

W: L&S Waste Management, Portsdown Hill Road, Paulsgrove

Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism

Sponsored by Headromance

W: Andre’s Food Bar, Osborne Road, Southsea

Overall Business Awards

Sponsored by Verisona Law

W: STR Group, Northarbour Road, Cosham

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by Trethowans

W: Cath Longhurst, from EBP South

The News Business Excellence Awards took place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 1 2019. Pictured: UKG Lifestyle. Picture: Habibur Rahman (010219-)

The News, Portsmouth Business Excellence Awards took place on Friday, February 1, at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Sarah Standing (010219-8039)

The News, Portsmouth Business Excellence Awards took place on Friday, February 1, at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Sarah Standing (010219-8044)