It’s one of Portsmouth’s newest restaurants and bars - and the general manager’s passion to modernise Italian cuisine has been a success.

Independent restaurant Street Balls opened on November 26 in Spring Street, in part of the unit formerly occupied by the Lloyd’s No 1 Bar The Trafalgar.

Street Balls in Spring Street, Portsmouth, opened in November 26, 2018. ''Picture: Sarah Standing (220119-6751)

The menu includes the ‘create your own meatball experience’ with a range of different meatballs – from beef, chicken, salmon, lamb, eggplant and chickpea – served with a sauce and side of your choosing.

It also has an extensive cocktail men u – with the venue’s Sex on the Beach being its top seller.

The premise of the business came from general manager, Enrico Lobina.

The Italian-born 46-year-old said: ‘It came from my family recipe of meatballs, and has been in the family for four generations.

Street Balls in Spring Street, Portsmouth, opened in November 26, 2018. ''Picture: Sarah Standing (220119-6774)

‘It’s something to make me proud. Since I was a kid I was passionate to see my mum or my grandmother cooking.’

Street Balls has been popular with students and the venue is hosting its first official student night on Thursday.

Head of marketing Harry Spicer said they offer discounts to students, emergency services and the military.

The 24-year-old said: ‘We want to offer an alternative vibe and not the same thing you get when you go to other places. I don’t think there is anything like this in Portsmouth.’

The restaurant is owned by Portsmouth entrepreneur and businessman Grant Murphy and his wife Debbie. They were keen for the venue’s design to reflect the city.

‘The design is based on Portsmouth and on the industry. The mirrors have the names of famous ships,’ she said.

They also drafted in local artists such as Roo Abrook to design some of the murals.

Street Balls - which has taken on a team of 11 – is open seven days a week.