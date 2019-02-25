Here’s the short-listed entries to this year’s English Hair and Beauty Awards from the Portsmouth area 

EIGHTEEN of the best salons, beauticians and stylists in our area are to battle it out for a top industry honour.

The English Hair and Beauty Awards are returning to the south of England for their third year on Sunday, March 17 at The Holiday Inn in Maidenhead.

Fiona McKnight, pictured at her home beauty studio in Langstone Road, has been shortlisted for the English Hair and Beauty Awards'Picture: Habibur Rahman

The night will see hundreds of people from salons across the south compete for a range of categories such as Hair Stylist of the Year, Make Up Specialist of the Year, Beautician of the Year, Beauty Salon of the Year, Hair Salon of the Year and many more.

All the shortlisted entries have been nominated and voted for by their customers.

Beautilicous Hair and Beauty in Gosport has been shortlisted in the Beauty Salon and Beautician of the Year categories.

Sonya Silvester from the salon said: ‘We are extremely honoured and excited to have been shortlisted in such a big competition.

The team at Beautilicous, from left, Jemma Binning, Emma Hayward, Sonya Silvester, and Shara Muscroft 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190220-3893)

‘We’ve worked extremely hard since the salon opened its doors in 2012 and to be recognised in the industry is a huge achievement for us.

‘Thank you to every single person that voted for us, we are completely overwhelmed.’

Also proud to be short-listed is Fiona McKnight from Ooh La Lash, from Portsmouth, who is up for Lash Extensions Specialist of the Year.

She said: ‘It’s very exciting.’

Pauper to King Barbers in Gosport, has been shortlisted for an award in the English Hair and Beauty Awards.''Pictured is: Michael Baker, owner of Pauper to King.''Picture: Sarah Standing (140219-9078)

Another short-listed entry is Pauper to King Barbers in Gosport.

The salon was also recently named Start-up Business of the Year at The News’ Business Excellence awards earlier this month.

Michael Baker, salon owner, said: ‘We’ll see what happens.’

Beautilicous - Hair & Beauty at 149 Rowner Lane, Gosport, Hampshire 'Jemma Binning in 'The Beauty Room' 'Picture by: Malcolm Wells (190220-3853)

A spokesman for the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2019 said: ‘We would like to thank the public for engaging with our nomination process and voting for their favourite specialists that trust and love going back to them.

‘The awards’ sole aim is to showcase excellent professionals that operate within the English hair and beauty industry, whose work remains often overshadowed. The competition is really tough this year and all finalists should feel very proud of themselves for being shortlisted, as they are considered by the public as the gold standard of the country.

‘We can’t wait to welcome all our guests at the event and find out the winners with them. We wish all the finalists the best of luck.’

The short-listed salons for The News’ area:

Beauty Salon of the Year

Beautilicous Hair and Beauty (Gosport)

Riverside Beauty (Titchfield)

Hair Salon of the Year

Vanilla Hair and Beauty (Portchester, Fareham)

Most Wanted Salon of the Year

Diamond Quay (Fareham)

Barbers of the Year

Pauper to King barber shop (Gosport)

Beautician of the Year

Beautilicous hair and Beauty (Gosport)

Lash Extensions Specialist of the Year

Ooo La Lash (Portsmouth)

Nail Technician of the Year

Candyce Beauty (Portsmouth)

Dana Squibb (Fareham)

Nicolettes Nails (Waterlooville)

Creative Nail Technicians of the Year

Nail Zoo (Portsmouth)

Angela Nail Bar (Fareham)

Best of South East

Q Hair & Beauty (Chichester)

Masseuse of the Year

Riverside Beauty (Titchfield)

Tanning Salon of the Year

Tan and Envy (Portsmouth)

Outstanding Salon of the Year

Creations Hair Salon (Chichester)

Permanent Make Up Specialist of the Year

Sophie Marshall Microblading (Fareham)

Local Salon of the Year

Wispers Hair & Nails (Fareham)