SHOPPERS in Gosport can look forward to February with excitement – as Marks & Spencer has confirmed the date it will be opening its newest store.

The major chain, which has been in business for 134 years, will be opening the doors to its Foodhall at the new Brockhurst Gate Retail Park on Wednesday, February 6 at 10am.

Cllr Mrs Diane Furlong, the Mayor of Gosport marked the progress of the Brockhurst Gate mixed-use retail and food development off Fareham Road and Heritage Road in Gosport. The Mayor was joined by fellow councillors as well developer Millngate and representatives from the retail brands.'Pictured is Diane Furlong, the Mayor of Gosport with Gosport Councillors and Tony Sweeney, Managing Director of the developer, Millngate (3rd from the left) 'Credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

And to mark the occasion, the store will be giving away free vouchers ranging from £5 to £25 to the first 200 customers – as well as one £200 gift card and two worth £100.

The store, which has created 45 jobs, will be led by manager Alex Pattison, who has worked at M&S for 14 years.

Alex said: ‘My team and I are really excited about our new store.

‘Customers will also be able to shop for M&S’s full clothing & home collections via marksandspencer.com and use our click and collect service.

The new McDonald's at Brockhurst Gate, on the A32 Gosport to Fareham main road opened in December. '(left to right) Gosport team - Business Manager Rich Price, Lucas Miles, Charlene Stirton, Franchisee Grant Copper, and Jordan King 'Picture by: Malcolm Wells (181121-7832)

‘Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers in for the first time will be a great moment for the team and I hope lots of local residents will pop down and join us.’

The store will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am until 8pm, and on Sunday, 10am until 4pm.

It will be the second business to open at the Brockhurst Gate Retail Park, following McDonald’s which opened in December.

The £9m park, in Heritage Way, is being developed by Millngate and built by Fareham-based Amiri Construction and Romsey-based consulting civil and structural engineering company WFBA.

There will be seven units, and chains such as Lidl, Home Bargains, and The Food Warehouse by Iceland will also be moving on to the site in 2019.

Tony Sweeney, managing director of Millngate, said: ‘We are proud to have signed up some of the country’s biggest retail and restaurant brands to create 300 new retail jobs as well as over 200 construction jobs. Once it is opened the stores will allow many local people to do their shopping locally, which is good news for them, good news for the environment and good news for the Gosport economy.’