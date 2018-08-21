High street store held to ransom by cyberhacker

SUPERDRUG has become the latest high street chain to be targeted by hackers holding customer data to ransom.

According to the store, hackers contacted them on Monday evening saying they had obtained details on approximately 20,000 customers.

So far, Superdrug has seen 386 of the accounts compromised.

A spokeswoman for the company said: ‘The hacker shared a number of details with us to try and “prove” he had customer information - we were then able to verify they were Superdrug customers from their email and log-in.’