HMV at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth is spared from list of stores set to close after Sunrise Records buyout

HMV at Gunwharf Quays has escaped closure after it was announced the entertainment retailer was bought out today.

At the end of 2018 fears grew for the brand – and its store in Portsmouth – when it went into administration as a result of tumbling high street profits.

The Spinnaker Tower at Gunwharf Quays, in Portsmouth, which is home to a branch of HMV

But as previously reported, it was today confirmed HMV has been purchased by the Canadian firm Sunrise Records in a move set to save 1,500 jobs and 100 stores.

Administrators KPMG have now released a full list of HMV stores which are set to close with immediate effect, in a bid to make savings.

This list does not include HMV at Gunwharf Quays – but does include the retailer’s Chichester branch.

The rest of the stores are as follows:

- Ayr

- Bath

- Bluewater

- Bristol Cribbs

- Exeter Princesshay

- Fopp Bristol

- Fopp Glasgow Byres

- Fopp Manchester

- Fopp Oxford

- Glasgow Braehead

- Guernsey

- Hereford

- Manchester Trafford

- Merry Hill

- Oxford Street, London

- Peterborough Queensgate

- Plymouth Drake Circus

- Reading

- Sheffield Meadowhall

- Southport

- Thurrock

- Tunbridge Wells

- Uxbridge

- Watford

- Westfield London

- Wimbledon