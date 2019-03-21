HMV hopes to ‘stay in Portsmouth’ despite imminent closure of Gunwharf store

ENTERTAINMENT retailer HMV says it would like to remain in Portsmouth – despite the Gunwharf store closing at the end of this month.

The company claims that it could not reach a new deal for the lease of the site – but is still open to the possibility of a new deal that works for both sides.

The news comes after closure signs appeared in-store earlier today.

HMV’s managing director Neil Taylor said: ‘Following the purchase of the business on February 5, we were led to believe that we could reach agreement with the landlord at this site, however, it is extremely disappointing that negotiations have ultimately been unsuccessful.

‘However, our door is always open to the landlord as we would love to do a deal that works for us, as well as them, and stay in Portsmouth.

‘I would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their support and also the staff at HMV Portsmouth for their dedication and hard work.’

Gunwharf Quays’ senior marketing manager Yvonne Clay said: ‘We are very sad to say goodbye to HMV, who have worked with us for a number of years here at Gunwharf Quays.

‘However we will continue to evolve, and we are continuing to work hard to expand our offer to ensure our guests have the very best experience.’

HMV’s Gunwharf store will close on March 31.