Honour given to Whiteley-based telecoms firm Onecom for charity effort

STAFF at a telecoms firm have been honoured for raising thousands of pounds for a hospice.

Onecom, which has its head office in Whiteley, raised nearly £7,000 for Countess Mountbatten Hospice Charity (CMHC) in a year-long series of events and challenges.

The charity presented Onecom its award for Fundraising Charity Partnership of the Year (over 50 employees) at its Corporate Awards evening.

CEO Ben Dowd said: ‘CMHC carries out incredible work which many Onecom staff have come into contact with through friends and family. We wanted to pull out all the stops throughout the business to support them.’

Rachel Ralings, fundraisier for CMHC, said: ‘Everyone at the hospice is incredibly grateful to the staff at Onecom for their dedication and enthusiasm.’