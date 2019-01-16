Housebuilder gives generous donation to charity in memory of former colleague 

A RETIREMENT property housebuilder has been thanked after it donated £1,000 to the British Heart Foundation.

Churchill Retirement Living’s charity arm, the Churchill Foundation, presented the cheque in memory of Billy Beck, a senior architectural technician.

Beck Lodge in Botley Road, Park Gate

It was presented at Churchill’s new Beck Lodge development, in Botley Road, Park Gate, which was recently named in memory of Billy, who designed the new apartments before he died in 2017.

Billy’s wife Angela took part in the presentation.

She said: ‘I would like to thank Churchill for naming this development after Billy and making this generous donation.

‘Billy was an unpretentious man who never took himself too seriously and, in many respects, having this honour would have caused him a great deal of amusement…

Billy Beck, who Beck Lodge in Park Gate has been named after

‘He would have been very pleased that Churchill are donating this money to the British Heart Foundation, knowing that other people with his, and other congenital heart conditions, will benefit from the research it provides.’

Michelle Bowdidge, fundraising manager for the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘I was delighted to meet with Angela and receive the cheque directly from her, and to see the construction of Beck Lodge named in honour of her husband.

‘Thanks to kind donations like this we are able to continue funding lifesaving research, so thank you for helping to beat heartbreak forever.’

When complete Beck Lodge will house 46 apartments for the over 60s.