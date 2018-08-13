How people reacted on Facebook to Fareham Burger King employee punished for not reaching ’go large’ target

A FAST-FOOD restaurant worker and his family were left outraged after he received a disciplinary letter for not upselling enough larger meals to customers.

Here is how people reacted to Ashley Walsh, 20, from Gosport restricted to fries and tap water at Burger King in Fareham after he did not reach a weekly ‘go ‘large' meal target.

Lyn Massey: This is just as bad as companies that want till staff to get email addresses from customers and have a go at them if they don’t get target!

A lot of retailers do it for marketing and that’s fine if people want to give email addys or in this case ‘go large’ but don’t punish the staff for customers who say no!

Millie Hebbard: We don’t even get meals at work sooooo fries and tap water is more than we get hahaha.

Matt Roseblade: The NHS spends £5.1 Billion a year on obesity and obesity-related problems. We should send the bill to Burger King.

Rae White: Most places have policies in place if targets aren't being met.

Sarah Sweatman: Omg!!!! It's the customer who chooses what they want, if someone says to me do you want to go large I say no, why should the staff suffer for MY CHOICE!!!!!

Chris Davenport: He was quoted as saying he felt ‘extremely uncomfortable’ up-selling. All that tells me is that he is in the wrong job.

Kane Willis: Punished for not pushing obesity on people...... Sounds fair

Michael Milky Corney: I think its wrong to humiliate him. But a company doesn’t have to supply food to workers, so lucky that they get anything at all.

Pam Todkill: Burger King. The Customer is the one who is paying ergo they are the ones who choose what they want. Concentrate on decent food and good customer service first.

Kirsty White: The business has targets to hit whether he liked to upsell or not it’s part of the job. He’s very lucky to get free fries and water regardless, as when I worked in the fast food industry I had to pay for food if I wanted it but I chose not to and to bring my own food in!