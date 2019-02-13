Hundreds take part in cocktail festival as it returns to Winchester for fourth year 

MORE than 400 revellers took to Winchester’s bars and restaurants last week to celebrate the fourth Winchester Cocktail Week.

Nearly 30 venues took part in the festival offering special signature cocktails, masterclasses, workshops and special offers to people wearing a festival wristband.

An impressive programme of events took place from Febrary 3 until 9, giving wristband holders an opportunity to learn about their favourite spirits.

Cabinet Rooms on Jewry Street hosted a series of workshops, which introduced people to a range of drinks and skills from low ABV drinks and spritzes, martini making and the secret to perfect margaritas.

On Saturday, one of the UK Bartenders’ Guild leading mixologists, Elysa McGuire, gave a masterclass on Bacardi daiquiris in the Cabinet Rooms underground Foreign Office.

Greens Bar & Kitchen hosted three masterclasses on consecutive nights covering Icelandic vodka and food, Hendrick’s gin and literature and whisky and cheese pairings. There were many more workshops and masterclasses across the city including an evening with Winchester Distillery.

Festival director Gary Whiter said: ‘We’ve had fantastic feedback from the businesses taking part and their customers. We are grateful to all the venues and drinks brands who got involved and put on such an amazing programme.’

Tickets for Winchester Cocktail Week 2020 are now on sale at £8.50. Go to winchestercocktailweek.co.uk